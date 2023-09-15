Cycling routes to be improved around Keele University
Work to improve walking and cycling connections between Keele University and Stoke-on-Trent railway station starts on Monday.
Footpaths will be widened and a new toucan crossing installed at Gallowstree roundabout in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Lane closures and temporary traffic management will be in place, with work expected to be completed by 3 November.
Staffordshire County Council said the scheme would promote "active travel".
The crossing will be located on Cemetery Road, which will be closed for resurfacing from the week beginning 30 October.
The council thanked motorists in advance for their understanding over lane closures and two-way lights on the roundabout and surrounding routes.
David Williams, Staffordshire County council cabinet member for highways and transport, said the authority was working with district and borough partners to enhance the county's cycling network.
"[This scheme is] providing a safe connection and promoting active travel, in addition to helping to reduce carbon emissions," he added.
Stephen Sweeney, deputy leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, said the improvements would help maintain a "busy and vibrant" town centre.
The scheme is funded by the borough council through the government's Town Deal.
