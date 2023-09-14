Stoke City FC's Potteries Centre store to close next year
- Published
Stoke City FC have announced that its retail outlet in the city centre will be closing for commercial reasons.
The club's store in the Potteries Centre, Hanley, will cease trading in March after more than 15 years.
Chief operating officer, Simon King, said the "vast majority" of the club's retail trade took place at the bet365 stadium and online.
In a post on the club's website, he said it made "commercial sense" to focus on these outlets going forwards.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to those who prefer to shop for their Stoke City merchandise within the city centre store," he added.
Further information and details of sales or promotions would be communicated nearer to the time of the closure, the club said.
A spokesperson for he Potteries Centre said: "We are sorry to hear that Stoke City FC Club Store is leaving the centre after over 15 years.
"It has been a pleasure having them at the centre and an honour to be able to support them as well as local fans who have visited us over the years."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk