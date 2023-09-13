Mother's pact with son sees graduation dream come true
A mother has achieved her dream of graduating from university thanks to a pact she made with her son.
Kerry Hemans from Uttoxeter promised Denrich when he started his degree six years ago she would follow in his footsteps once he graduated.
The 42-year-old kept to the deal and has now completed a health and social care course at Staffordshire University.
"It was always an ambition of mine to do my degree," she said.
Ms Hemans finished school in Jamaica at the age of 18, but became a mother within months and put aside her ambition.
She said: "You're written off in the culture I grew up in, it was seen as if that was all my life would entail, just being a young teenage mum and that's what most people will remember you as."
A few years later she and her son emigrated to Britain where she married a member of the armed forces, which meant the family often moved around.
"Scotland, Germany, Cyprus, you name it, we've been all over. Because of all the moving, the timing just wasn't right," she added.
When Denrich Bancey - known as Richie - turned 18 he struck a deal for his mother to fulfil her aim as soon as he completed his sports management degree.
The pact remained intact and this summer, 24 years after leaving high school, she donned her cap and gown and collected her qualification.
Mr Bancey said: "I always related education to success, I believe the more educated you are, the further you can go on to achieve better things.
'Nothing you can't achieve'
"A lot of people don't get to see their parents grow up but I was very fortunate to be a part of her journey. She has become a role model for my siblings."
Recalling the moment she graduated, Ms Hemans added: "The feeling of walking across that stage to receive my degree and to be acknowledged for [my] hard work felt even better than if I had done it when I was 18.
"It was absolutely amazing, the experience of being in a campus with students from different cultures, backgrounds and experiences was extraordinary.
"With hard work, dedication, determination, drive and support there is nothing that you can't achieve."
