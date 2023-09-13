Residents want to buy Stoke-on-Trent heathland to protect site
A residents group is planning to raise money to buy a plot of heathland and protect it from developers.
People living in the Meir Heath area of Stoke-on-Trent made the move after discovering the land Grindley Park was due to be auctioned.
The site was later withdrawn from sale but they want to find £200,000 in case the land is offered again.
If the group succeeds, it plans to work with conservationists to preserve the site for future generations.
Campaign leader Dan Wright-Forrester said: "We're really lucky in our area to have these small parcels of heathland."
He added the plot, about 22.5 hectares (55.6 acres) in size, was a "community asset" and valuable because heathland was becoming increasingly rare.
'Beautiful space'
Resident Julie Hannigan said: "It's just a beautiful space, and I think it needs to stay a beautiful space - not just for us, but for people who come and visit and want to go for a walk."
Stafford borough councillor Alec Sandiford is also supporting efforts to preserve the land which he said had "been used for decades by ramblers, cyclists, dog walkers. It means a lot to local people".
He praised the moves made by residents, adding: "The positivity and the way it's united people has been quite immense really."
