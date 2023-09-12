Plan for dog-walking area in Caverswall faces objections
More than 140 people have signed petitions to reject a plan for a dog-walking area in a Staffordshire village.
The project proposes using a field in Caverswall so owners can exercise dogs off-lead.
But some residents have raised concerns about barking dogs and safety issues for children.
Others, however, said the plan was an opportunity for owners to exercise their dogs in a safe environment.
The site on Caverswall road would have a dog bin alongside CCTV to provide 24-hour monitoring, a report to Staffordshire Moorlands District Council said.
One person with a maximum of three dogs would be able to attend the area at a time.
The plan proposes booking one-hour slots online to stop a crossover of visitors and reduce the potential noise.
Planning officers at the council recommended refusing the application because it was considered an inappropriate development on Green Belt land, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The planning committee is due to make a decision on Thursday.
