Falcon swoops in to surprise Stoke-on-Trent charity shop staff
- Published
Staff and customers at a charity shop had a surprise visitor when a peregrine falcon flew in and perched on shelves in the store.
The bird came in through the doors of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) store on Campbell Place, Stoke-on-Trent, on Tuesday, the charity said.
It flew so close to people in the store, the tip of one of its wings brushed a customer's ear, they added.
Staff gave the falcon water to drink before it was taken to a local vet.
"We welcome all visitors at the BHF, but we were very surprised when none other than a peregrine falcon flew through our doors," store manager Becci Rouse said.
The bird "took a liking" to the electrical display and perched there while staff and volunteers closed the store, gave it water and took a photo of it.
"It did mean he stopped any stock flying off our shelves, but we didn't mind in this fun circumstances," Ms Rouse added.
"A big thank you to our staff, volunteers and the Stoke-on-Trent community who helped rescue the falcon and get him safely to the vets."
After it was checked at a local branch of vet charity PDSA, the falcon was transferred to the Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre in Eccleshall, Staffordshire.
The bird was believed to be a lost pet and the centre is working to find its owner.
