Silverdale Walleys Quarry landfill firm ordered to improve capping of waste
- Published
The operator of a under-fire landfill has been told to better cover part of the site or warned it could face enforcement action.
Walley's Quarry, in north Staffordshire has been the subject of thousands of complaints over the smell.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the firm had failed to adequately cap part of the site with clay.
The agency's findings were disputed and would be challenged, a spokesperson for Walleys Quarry Ltd (WQL) said.
The landfill has been at the centre of complaints by residents over strong odours for several years.
Up to 400,000 tonnes of waste is dumped annually in Walleys Quarry and, when it breaks down, it can produce a gas called hydrogen sulphide, which smells like rotten eggs.
People in Silverdale have long demanded more stringent action and the EA has monitored the site for several years.
Under a plan to reduce emissions, Walleys Quarry Ltd has been capping parts of the site and capturing more of the gases released from waste.
Following an unannounced inspection in June, the EA said it found the temporary clay capping on areas of the landfill where waste was deposited was inadequate.
It could, if not tackled promptly, lead to potential odours off-site, the agency added, and the firm has been given until 30 September to fix the issue.
"We will monitor the progress of work and may consider taking enforcement action if necessary," a spokesperson said.
WQL did not accept the findings and would challenge them directly "as we have successfully done so with previous incorrect scores", a spokesperson for the firm said.
