Buses in Stoke-on-Trent improved to cut pollution levels
- Published
Buses in Stoke-on-Trent have been improved to help cut pollution levels.
Seventeen bus engines have been altered to reduce harmful exhaust emissions such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
Twenty buses with better reliability that meet emission standards have been brought into the city by Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
The buses will operate mostly on Bucknall New Road in Hanley to reduce concentrations of NO2 which exceed the pollution limit.
First Buses and D&G Buses have been improved with funding from the government as part of its national air quality plan.
Councillor Amjid Wazir said the bus upgrades were expected to lead to NO2 levels being reduced to below the government's limit.
"Work to the last two buses was completed in July, so we expect to see further benefits in the future," Mr Wazir added.
