Work to install Stoke-on-Trent traffic calming scheme begins
- Published
Work to install traffic calming measures on a road near a nursery has begun.
The roadworks on Church Lane in Hanford, Stoke-on-Trent, are due to last until Thursday.
Speed bumps, new road markings and signs will be installed to reduce motorists' speed near the nursery, a church and a care home.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said many residents had requested these measures for a number of years.
Work will take place between 09:30 BST and 15:00 BST.
'Narrow road'
Councillor Daniel Jellyman said: "It is a narrow road, which serves a church, a nursery, a care home and a number of residential homes. It is also a key route for the local bus service to use.
"I hope these speed reduction measures and new 20mph speed limit will help make the road safer for pedestrians and motorists, and keep traffic flowing in Hanford."
