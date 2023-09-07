Murder arrest after woman injured in Tamworth dies

The woman died after being found hurt at an address on Raygill in the Stonydelph area of Tamworth
By Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman found injured in Tamworth.

Emergency services attended an address on Raygill in Stonydelph at about 20:45 BST on 2 September following reports of a woman in distress.

The woman, in her 30s, was found with injuries and taken to hospital but she died the following day, police said.

A 50-year-old man from Tamworth detained on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for further information and has set up a cordon at the address.

