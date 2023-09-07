MP Chris Pincher quits after losing groping appeal
- Published
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has resigned his seat after losing his appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension for drunkenly groping two men.
It means the government will face another by-election.
The Parliament's standards committee found the Tamworth MP groped two men at London's Carlton Club.
It described his "completely inappropriate" behaviour as an "abuse of power".
In a statement, Mr Pincher said he came to the decision to resign after talking to his family and his staff.
He said: "I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons."
