MP Chris Pincher quits after losing groping appeal
- Published
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has resigned his seat after losing his appeal against a proposed suspension from the Commons for drunkenly groping two men.
It means the government will face another by-election.
The Parliament's standards committee found the Tamworth MP groped two men at London's Carlton Club.
It described his "completely inappropriate" behaviour as an "abuse of power".
Mr Pincher, who had been sitting as an independent MP, had previously announced he would be standing down at the next election.
However, on Monday he lost an appeal against the proposed eight-week suspension.
'Further uncertainty'
It meant that if MPs had approved the recommendation - usually a formality - it would have triggered a recall petition which could have led to a by-election.
In a statement on Thursday, Mr Pincher said he came to the decision to resign after talking to his family and his staff.
He said: "I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons."
Parliament's standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg found Mr Pincher groped a then-employee of the House of Lords on his arm and neck, before groping his bottom.
He also found he groped a civil servant's bottom and then his testicles.
Following the inquiry, a standards committee concluded his actions had been "profoundly damaging" to Parliament's reputation.
Eddie Hughes, the current MP for Walsall North, has already been selected to represent the party in Tamworth at the next general election, following boundary changes, but has confirmed he will not be standing in a by-election.
