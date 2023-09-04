Chris Pincher loses Commons suspension appeal
MP Chris Pincher's appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension from the House of Commons for groping two men at a London club last year has been rejected.
In its report, Parliament's conduct watchdog said the former Conservative deputy chief whip's behaviour amounted to an abuse of power.
The decision means a by-election in his Tamworth seat is a step closer.
MPs will now vote on whether to approve the eight-week punishment.
The move is normally a formality and, if approved, would trigger a recall petition which could lead to a by-election.
An inquiry was launched into the behaviour of the Tamworth MP last year following an incident at the private members Carlton Club in central London.
Parliament's standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg found that Mr Pincher groped a then-employee of the House of Lords on his arm and neck, before groping his bottom.
He also found that he groped a civil servant's bottom and then groped his testicles.
Following the inquiry, MPs on the standards committee concluded Mr Pincher's behaviour was "profoundly damaging".
It had broken the Commons behaviour code by causing significant damage to Parliament's reputation, they added.
In his response to the report in July, Mr Pincher - who now sits as an independent MP - said he wanted to "apologise sincerely" for his conduct.
He said, in a submission to the committee, he accepted his behaviour had damaged his reputation and the government's.
But he rejected the idea he had done significant damage to Parliament's reputation as he argued he spoke at the Carlton Club as a former minister, rather than as an MP.
