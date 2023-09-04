Burton-upon-Trent roads close for £500k highways scheme
Drivers are being warned about road closures during a £500,000 highways improvement project in Burton upon Trent this month.
Resurfacing and barrier repairs are part of plans for the scheme on the A5121 Claymills interchange/Derby Road from Monday.
The majority of work will take place overnight from 21:00 to 05:00 BST.
Temporary road closures will be in place throughout the works, including the A38 north and south slip roads.
Staffordshire County Council will carry out drainage, kerbing and other works, along with major resurfacing.
Crews will also clear footpaths and cut back hedges.
The scheme is expected to take about four weeks to complete, with work starting between Claymills Road and Mill Stream Lane on the A5121.
A signed diversion route would be in place and access to properties maintained where possible, the council said. Workers will also be able to advise people directly.
The local authority said it recently "announced an extra investment of £5m in pothole repairs, on top of an extra £30m investment in larger repairs and resurfacing of roads and junctions over the next two years".
Cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "Our crews will be doing their best to get the work done as efficiently as possible and I would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation."
