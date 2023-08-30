Kennel fire that killed 11 dogs started accidentally
A fire that killed 11 dogs at a private kennel started accidentally, police have said.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the site off The Holloway, Swindon, near Dudley at about 00:35 BST on 26 August.
The pets were all owned by BlueRose Dog Park and staff were left "completely devastated" following their deaths.
A joint police and fire service inquiry found the fire was caused by an electrical fault within the building.
"We understand the sadness felt as a result of this tragic incident locally and we would like to reiterate that there were no suspicious circumstances which led to the fire," a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said.
