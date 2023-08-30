Staffordshire church restoration helped by JCB donation
- Published
A church has received a boost from digger firm JCB to help restore an historic stained glass window and carry out building repairs.
The Friends of St Michael's and All Angels Church at Stramshall near Uttoxeter in Staffordshire have been raising funds to help secure the building.
Money raised in cake bakes, raffles and community fundraisers have been supplemented by the company.
Specialist masonry work is also needed.
Work has started on the building's west wing, bell tower and roof, which dates back to the 1850s.
The restoration of the window, commemorating Frederick Lowry, vicar at the church for more than 50 years, has been completed after the £10,000 donation.
Rev Margaret Sherwin said: "St Michael's is at the heart of Stramshall's community and we are delighted that JCB is helping us to preserve this very special building for future generations."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk