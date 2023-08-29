Burton-upon-Trent man helped by Jack Grealish dies of leukaemia
A man who received £5,000 from footballer Jack Grealish to help pay for leukaemia treatment has died.
Dylan Lamb, 20, from Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, died at home surrounded by his family on Saturday evening, his friend Fred confirmed.
Mr Lamb's family and friends had been trying to raise £500,000 to get him to the United States for possible treatment after his cancer returned.
His mother had said the footballer's support was "tremendous" for her son.
The Manchester City and England footballer donated the money in July.
"I hope we've done you proud bro and I hope you know that we will always love you," said Mr Lamb's friends, paying tribute on Instagram.
Mr Lamb was 19 and in his first year at university when he was diagnosed with leukaemia.
When he was given the news the cancer had returned, Mr Lamb was told he needed a further stem cell transplant.
But his family said he must first get into remission and for that he needed CAR-T treatment which is not currently available for his age group in the UK, but which can be paid for as a clinical trial in the US.
The NHS said CAR-T treatment involves altering immune cells in a laboratory to attach to and kill cancer cells.
His friends took on the Three Peaks Challenge climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon all within 24-hours, which they completed last week.
"He went in his sleep with his family by his side, having said his goodbyes to all of his friends the day before and I'm glad to tell you that he was still full of laughs and jokes," Dylan's friends added.
