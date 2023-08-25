Cannock takeaway admits hygiene offences after rat find
Hygiene inspectors found putrid waste and evidence of rats at a Cannock takeaway, a court has heard.
Mr Kay's Pizza on Walsall Road was closed by the district council over what inspectors saw there in 2021.
Raja Kamran, 41, from Cannock, previously admitted failing to comply with food hygiene regulations.
He admitted further counts at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday and will be sentenced at the same court on 16 November.
The court was told the outlet was no longer in use, but it was not completely clear if the company had ceased trading or not.
The business was given a three-star satisfactory rating at its last inspection in 2019.
Kamran, of Melbourne Road, previously admitted five counts of failing to comply with food hygiene regulations on behalf of his company, Raja Balti Cannock Ltd.
He pleaded guilty to a further five on Thursday.
