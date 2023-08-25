Mechanical hippo to star in two-day Hanley arts festival
A mechanical hippo plus circus performers and drummers will form part of a two-day, city-centre arts festival.
Hundreds of people are expected to be drawn to Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, organisers of the Big Feast event say.
Visitors will also be able to create carnival costumes and try out circus skills, according to Gemma Thomas, from local arts company Appetite.
The event on Friday and Saturday was "for the whole city", she said.
The large mechanical hippo is set to wander about the area.
The event has been held annually in the city since 2014, except for a break in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some performances will be more reflective while others will allow people to get involved, Ms Thomas explained, adding: "We absolutely can't wait to share it with everyone - you're all invited."
