Wet summer brings smiles for Chebsey wine producer
- Published
A wine producer in Staffordshire says the wet weather this summer should give them a "bumper" harvest this year.
The showers may have scuppered barbecue and holiday plans but one UK vineyard has welcomed the rain.
Rob Grove, who runs the Grove Estate Vineyard in Chebsey, near Stafford, said it had been a great year so far.
"We have got a really high yield this year across all three varieties of grapes we grow. We're hoping for a bumper year," he said.
While the rain in July has helped vineyards, Mr Grove said it was the "fantastic flowering season in June" which set them up for a good harvest.
"It's always been warm. So once the fruit was set, we've had a really nice growing period to establish it."
But while June set them up, the rest of the year will prove crucial to the final products, he said.
"The key for us is September and October, if we can get some nice warm weather throughout those periods," Mr Grove said.
"That's when we get the natural sugar levels coming up and once they establish themselves, that lends itself to a better quality of wine."
His partner, Liz Grove, said it was a "great summer" so far for the business that supplies firms across the county.
"Very hard work all year round and it's lovely to have a fantastic result and a good crop," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk