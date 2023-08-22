Gang of men steal items from van in Fradley
- Published
A group of robbers threw objects at a van with two people inside before stealing its contents.
The men were able to get into the vehicle and steal items including two pairs of shoes and a fleece, Staffordshire Police said.
The occupants, a man and woman, were not injured during the ordeal but have been left shaken as a result.
The robbery happened between 19:30 and 21:30 BST on Saturday near Sale Lane in Fradley.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.