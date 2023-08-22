Thousands sign petition for speed camera near Alton Towers
Thousands of people have signed a petition to install a speed camera along a road to Alton Towers.
More than 2,100 signatures supported the call to reduce speeding and reckless driving on the B5030 in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.
On 12 August, a teenage girl died at the scene after two cars collided on the same road.
Laura Cooper, from Uttoxeter, started the petition after her father was injured in a crash last year.
"Out of nowhere, within a matter of a few seconds, he was rear-ended off the road into a tree," she said.
"Shortly after the accident, he'd close his eyes in the car because he'd be frightened."
After the collision, a man was disqualified from driving for 13 months and fined, Staffordshire Police said.
"This is people's lives and families that are being torn apart because nothing is being done," Ms Cooper said.
David Williams from Staffordshire County Council said: "While we don't know the full circumstances, we are looking at this stretch of road and doing a feasibility study to understand any issues.
"We will also take into account any recommendations coming from any coroner's inquest following the fatal collision," Mr Williams added.
He said the council would consider any petition that is submitted.
Police said officers from the road policing unit will be "reaching out to the community to discuss their concerns, and look at ways in which we can help to make improvements around road safety in this area".
