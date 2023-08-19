National Memorial Arboretum marks 80th anniversary of war operation
- Published
Veterans have gathered to remember the sacrifice of soldiers who served in Burma during World War Two, 80 years after an operation.
The Chindits, a special forces unit, fought in modern-day Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, and helped to turn the tide of the war against Japan.
Veterans marked the anniversary at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, where wreaths were laid on Saturday.
In 1943 the first of the Chindits took part in Operation Longcloth.
Saturday's event also marked the recent 78th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day (VJ Day), on 15 August 1945, after Imperial Japan surrendered.
The group was named after Chinthe, a mythical guardian of temples in Myanmar.
The Chindits comprised troops from the UK, Burma, Hong Kong, India, Nepal, West Africa and the US.
They engaged the Japanese behind enemy lines in Burma and specialised in navigating extremely difficult jungle terrain.
Wreath laying took place at the Chindit and Burma Star memorial on Saturday afternoon.
Those attending included Sqd Ldr Robbie Robertson, who will be 100 in November and served in the RAF, including during Operation Thursday - a second Chindit campaign in 1944.
Sid Machin, 99, who served with The Kings Liverpool Regiment, 77th Brigade, and also fought in Operation Thursday, attended the memorial event.
Chindit Society President Holly Wingate, the daughter-in-law of the Chindits' leader, Maj Gen Orde Wingate, was also among those at the event.
The society was formed after the Chindit Old Comrade Association was disbanded in 2015.
