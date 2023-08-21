Staffordshire church to be converted into supported living flats
- Published
A former church will be converted into supported living for people with mental health needs.
The Kidsgrove Pentecostal Church building in Newcastle-under-Lyme is to be transformed into 12 apartments following approval for the scheme.
Occupants will have their own tenancy, with external care to help build confidence in living independently.
A planning consultant who spoke in favour of the project said there was a need for such provision.
"Providing opportunities for independent living via supported housing saves on health and social care costs," Rob Duncan said.
"The provision of appropriate housing for people with disabilities, including supported houses, is crucial in helping them to live safe and independent lives. Without accessible housing, disabled people risk facing discrimination and disadvantage in housing."
At a council meeting, issues surrounding access, parking and highways were raised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Back to life'
Mr Duncan said resubmitted plans had reduced the number of front parking from six spaces to four, with changes to access also made.
Andrew Fear from Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council said: "We have a building which was in danger of substantial neglect over time and this is a proposal that will bring it back to life.
"It preserves and respects the fabric of the building."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk