Bagged waste allowed on Stoke streets in fly-tipping purge
- Published
Stoke-on-Trent residents are being permitted to leave bagged rubbish on the street in a bid to crack down on fly tipping.
On waste collection days, two additional black bags can be left next to grey bins, the council has said.
They must be put out no earlier than 19:00 BST the evening before a scheduled collection, and no later than 06:00 that morning.
It follows a spate of illegal rubbish dumping, the local authority says.
A fixed penalty notice will be issued for refuse bags left out days in advance of set collections.
Anything other than bagged domestic waste left on the streets, including mattresses, appliances and unwanted toys, will be classed as illegal dumping.
"This message is another positive step in tackling the issue our neighbourhoods face each day," said councillor Amjid Wazir, cabinet member for environment and enforcement.
"We want residents to take pride in where they live, and it starts with eradicating illegal dumping."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk