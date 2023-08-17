Fatboy Slim's message for Staffordshire hospice patient's rave
A hospice patient who missed out on a dream holiday to Ibiza has been sent a video message by DJ Fatboy Slim.
To make up for missing out, Wen Lam was given his own rave by staff at St Giles Hospice in Staffordshire, who reached out to the musician to inform him of the patient's partying plans.
"Hope you have a great time, enjoy your raving," the DJ said in a message sent from the island.
Mr Lam, from Burton-upon-Trent, said he was "so grateful and overwhelmed".
He added of his missed journey: "I was really looking forward to the dancing and partying all night."
The 43-year-old, a Toyota employee, was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks before the holiday he had planned with a friend.
The diagnosis meant that instead of making the trip, he was moved to St Giles for pain management and end-of-life care. Staff then decided to bring the party to the patient.
Staff decked out a room at the hospice with lights, glowsticks, mocktails - and that celebrity message to open the event.
The DJ said: "I'm in Ibiza myself at the minute, so I'm unable to attend your rave, however I'm there in spirit. I'll play a tune for you."
Mr Lam said to have his own rave was "amazing" and to receive the video message showed "how down to earth" the musician was.
"I felt like the happiest guy ever walking into my very own rave," he explained. "All the planning and efforts, I'm just so touched by it all."
Fatboy Slim was thanked by Helen Reeves, from the hospice, who said staff were "ever so grateful" to get his support.
