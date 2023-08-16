Attempted murder arrest over Burton upon Trent stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man was stabbed in Burton upon Trent.
Members of the public reported seeing a man in distress with serious facial wounds at the junction of Wetmore Road and Horninglow Road on Wednesday.
The victim's injuries are believed to be life-changing, Staffordshire Police said.
A 23-year-old man, from Burton, was arrested nearby. He has since been released on conditional bail.
The investigation is on-going and detectives are any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact the force.
