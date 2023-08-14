Man's body found in burning van in Burton
A man's body has been found in the back of a van which was on fire.
Police officers were called on Sunday at about 19:55 BST to Paget Street, Burton-upon-Trent, by fire crews who had been sent to the blaze.
The man's body was removed from the vehicle once the fire was out, Staffordshire Police said.
The death was being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to find out the cause of death, they added.
Drivers with dashcam footage from the area at the time have been asked to come forward by detectives.
