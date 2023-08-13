Uttoxeter: Teenage girl dies and two injured in two-car crash
A teenage girl has died and two people have been injured in a crash between two cars.
Staffordshire Police were called to the B5030 Ashbourne Road, in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, at about 14:45 BST on Saturday.
The teenager, a passenger in one of the cars, was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.
The drivers of both cars were taken to hospital, after suffering leg, knee and abdominal injuries.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
