Miscommunication blamed for Penkridge rail workers' near miss
- Published
Two track workers missed a train collision by a second due to a miscommunication, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found.
The men were standing on tracks close to Penkridge station when a train travelling at 61mph (98km/h) towards Stafford sounded it's horn.
The workers and the Person in Charge had not reach a mutual understanding of the safety arrangements.
Network Rail were given two recommendations.
The track workers had been at work late on 10 July 2022 when they split off from a larger group to operate an overhead line isolating switch south of Penkridge station.
When they saw and heard the freight train approaching, one of the workers warned his colleague before they both jumped clear of the track less than one second before the train reached their position.
"The near miss at Penkridge, where a line blockage was being used, is a reminder that working on the track remains hazardous," said Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents.
The recommendations for Network Rail include:
- A review of the relevant rules, standards, procedures and guidance for Persons in Charge and Controllers of Site Safety about what actions need to be taken when track workers split from a group while on or near the line
- Improving the practicalities of managing a group on site.
"If a group of trackworkers has to be split, adequate arrangements must be put in place to ensure that the safety of all members of the group are maintained.
"Communication must be such that everyone fully understands what safe systems of work are in place," Mr Hall said.
