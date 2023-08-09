Repairs to Tamworth Castle close to completion
Restoration work at Tamworth Castle is nearing completion and should be finished by October.
Council contractors have been repairing the external curtain wall and west rampart and a passageway has been re-roofed.
The work, which started in March and cost £440,367, was due to be complete by September, but bad weather has caused delays.
Work has also been carried out at the gatehouse shop at a cost of £36,000.
Tamworth Borough Council said the scaffolding should start to come down at the end of September
It said Midlands Conservation Ltd had replaced coping stones, repaired the balustrade on the curtain wall and rebuilt the chimney at the back of the Great Hall.
The council said the work had given contractors the opportunity to inspect parts of the castle which were normally out of reach.
They are now investigating repairs to the Tudor footbridge, to see if further work needs to be carried out while the scaffolding remains up.
Tamworth Castle is grade I-listed and was home to Mercian kings before being rebuilt by the Normans in the 11th Century.
