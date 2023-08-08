Plans to turn former Stoke-on-Trent library into apartments submitted
Plans to turn the former site of Stoke-on-Trent's main library into housing have been submitted to the council.
Four storeys are set to be added to the City Central Library building to create 106 apartments, if the application is approved.
A gym is proposed as well as commercial space that could become a restaurant, café, nursery or shop.
The library, on Bethesda Street, Hanley, shut last month.
Services will be available at the new venue at Two Smithfield in September.
At the old site, the proposed gym is earmarked for the basement and a planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said the additional storeys would be atop the existing, above-ground, five-storey building.
The statement added the provision of more city centre living, which would be focused on attracting young professionals to Hanley, would "likely support existing community facilities" in the immediate area.
The project from Hanley Library Redevelopment Ltd proposes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
The application stated it was intended "that the applicant would retain ownership of the application site and rent out the apartments".
