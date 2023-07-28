Armed men use explosion to target Hanley Co-op ATM
Two men armed with a sledgehammer entered a Co-op and sought to access ATM cash by creating an explosion that caused a small fire.
The masked pair entered the store, on Keelings Road in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 22:20 BST on Thursday.
Det Insp Nathan Hough of Staffordshire Police said: "This was a brazen attack and left staff understandably shaken."
Nothing was taken from the shop and no-one was injured, according to the force.
The store has temporarily closed.
The men were described as wearing black clothing and balaclavas.
Anyone with information, or has video footage that may help the inquiry, is asked to contact police.
Co-op said the store would reopen as soon as possible and colleagues were being "fully supported".
Co-op warned earlier this week that crime in its outlets had hit record levels, and could make some locations "no go areas" for stores.
There were about 1,000 offences in its shops every day in the six months to June, the chain said.
