Keele University plan for Newcastle-under-Lyme study centre
- Published
A new study centre could be opened by Keele University in nearby Newcastle-under-Lyme.
The university is currently campus-based but intends to convert an empty 19th Century building in the town.
It said plans to transform the three-storey building, which would be made available to businesses and the local community, marked a "new chapter".
A planning application has been submitted for the development and has funding from the government.
It includes plans for a cafe and the university hopes to open the centre in the 2024/25 academic year.
Its vice-chancellor Prof Trevor McMillan said the building on Ironmarket would be "a real gateway and connection between Keele and local residents and businesses".
Simon Tagg, the leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, praised the "innovative commitment by Keele University to work with businesses and residents with digital training".
