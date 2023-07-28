Scheme aims to give support to monkey dust addicts in Stoke
- Published
A scheme helping drug users access support is aiming to tackle Stoke-on-Trent's issue with Monkey Dust.
There's been an increase in the city of antisocial behaviour relating to the drug, which can cause hallucinations.
The council runs the government-funded Changing Futures programme which aims to assist addicts through a mentor scheme.
However, there are now concerns over what will happen to users when the scheme stops on 31 March 2025.
Stoke-on-Trent city council said: "There is 18 months remaining of the Changing Futures programme and undoubtedly the impact and outcomes for individuals facing multiple disadvantage, cannot be underestimated."
"Of concern is inevitably the impact upon individuals, systems and services should the goal of being able to source additional funding post March 2025 be unachievable," it told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
What is Monkey Dust?
- Public Health England says Monkey Dust is the street name for MDPHP
- It is a stimulant known as a cathinone and it is similar to another drug, MDPV
- The government classifies synthetic cathinones as Class B drugs but is considering reclassifying them to Class A
In July, the council received an extra £426,000 from The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to help bolster the Changing Futures scheme.
Councillor Desiree Elliott said: "We want to target the supply of monkey dust, and encourage those individuals who need help to come forward as we have support available for anyone who needs it.
"We want to reassure those who may be thinking of stepping out of this dangerous lifestyle that there is a real chance to seek help and turn their lives around."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk