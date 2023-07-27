More than 70 speeding drivers clocked on one Staffordshire road
More than 70 speeding drivers were clocked by police on one road in a day.
A total of 76 speeding offences were captured on the A50, after a safety camera team went to Uttoxeter on Tuesday morning.
Officers stopped and dealt with nine of the drivers, who exceeded 86mph (138km/h), at the roadside. One was caught doing 96mph (154km/h).
The Staffordshire force says it is taking action in areas with a history of crashes or issues with speeding.
Officers from the force's roads policing unit are joining forces with the camera team as part of its Safer Summer Roads campaign.
