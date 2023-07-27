Ava Mae Collard: Parents jailed for causing baby girl's death
A mum and dad who caused the death of their five-month-old baby girl have been jailed.
Ava Mae Collard suffered broken bones and severe trauma to the side of her head, a trial at Stafford Crown Court heard.
She was found at her home in Stone, Staffordshire, in February 2020 and died in hospital a few days later.
Rebecca Grocott, 27, of Stone, was jailed for eight years and Joshua Collard, 30, of Stafford, for 11 years.
Both were found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child, and two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a child through assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment.
At their sentencing hearing earlier, the defendants were told they would each spend half of their sentences in prison before being eligible for parole.
