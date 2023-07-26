Stoke-on-Trent's chicken man retires after 40 years
A popular businessman known as the chicken man has retired after 40 years.
Ian Powell from Biddulph spent over four decades selling spit roasted chickens from his blue van in Stoke-on-Trent city centre.
He was known for the sound of his booming voice as he traded in Fountain Square and said he felt emotional at the goodwill he was shown from his customers as he left.
The ex-meat auctioneer said his former career helped his attract customers.
"No microphones, no nothing, you just had to get to the people to sell the meat and that's how the voice box grew," he said.
As well as long queues of hungry residents around the city, Mr Powell also had custom from supermarkets for his produce.
Now he has his Saturday's free, he will go to watch his grandson James Plant play football for Port Vale.
"I can't say what I feel for him because I'll get emotional," Mr Powell said, gushing with pride.
Residents continued to wish Mr Powell the best of cluck and a happy retirement throughout the whole day on Wednesday.
