Plans for £40m Strongford sewage works expansion go on show
Plans to spend £40m to make a sewage works in Staffordshire carbon neutral have gone on display.
Severn Trent said the site, at Strongford, near Barlaston, would become a "world first" with work due to start in September.
Some people living nearby have expressed concerns about the growing size of the complex.
Sue Tudor, vice chair of Barlaston Parish Council, said there needed to be "more communication on both sides".
She also said: "They need to be looking at giving the community something."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Strongford hub was already one of Severn Trent's largest sites.
The new facilities would give it the potential to eradicate 34,000 tonnes of carbon per year, equivalent to a person flying return between London and New York 34,500 times.
The company said it would be achieved through initiatives such as cover for sludge plants, which reduces levels of nitrous oxide and a process to remove toilet paper from sewage.
The paper could then be recycled and used in insulation or construction products.
Other technologies will seek to extract more biogas using a vacuum, minimising the need for heat through the process.
Severn Trent said the new facilities would put "Staffordshire firmly on the map by leading the way in wastewater management".
People were given the chance to see the plans and ask the company questions at a public consultation day, held at Tittensor Village Hall.
Residents have previously complained about the number of lorries accessing the site, but local councillor Dan Jellyman said the plans on display looked "very impressive".
"It is exciting to see how many opportunities, including jobs and green skills, will be created," he added.
Ms Tudor also said she found it helpful to see the plans and hear how it might affect the community in future.
