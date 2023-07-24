Main Stoke-on-Trent road shut after building collapse

Rubble fell on to the street in the early hours of Sunday

Part of a building has collapsed in Stoke-on-Trent, leaving a section of a main road closed.

Rubble has obstructed some of the road and path on Market Street in Longton, following the incident early on Sunday.

The road remained shut between Transport Lane and Anchor Road on Monday, with drivers being warned about diversions.

Traffic was being diverted on to Transport Lane and then The Strand towards King Street.

On Sunday, traffic monitoring firm Inrix reported a closure shortly after 04:30 BST, saying a stretch was shut due to an unsafe building.

The street was shut from Transport Lane to Anchor Road
Buses have been diverting around Longton to the A50

