M6 delays near Stafford after three-lorry crash
There are long delays on the M6 in Staffordshire after a crash involving three lorries.
It happened on the northbound carriageway at about 13:15 BST, between junctions 13 and 14, for Stafford.
Both carriageways were closed for an hour but have since reopened. Police said no-one was injured.
On Monday afternoon, National Highways said there were still delays of 90 minutes for drivers heading north and 60 minutes for southbound traffic.
