Stoke-on-Trent asylum seeker who founded charity honoured
A former asylum seeker who founded a charity to support other migrants has been recognised with an honorary degree.
Godefroid Seminega was awarded a doctorate in a ceremony at Keele University on Friday.
The Rwanda-born founder of Asha North Staffordshire said he felt "very, very happy" with the honour.
"It's not about me, it's about everybody involved in supporting refugees and asylum seekers," he added.
The university said it was "beyond thrilled" to recognise his "incredible work".
Mr Seminega fled Rwanda when he was 36 and sought asylum in the UK.
"Back in my country I had a great career. I was public health adviser for the whole province," he said.
"I found myself destitute on the streets of London, begging for £3 to get a bus pass to go and see my immigration associate."
He found himself sharing a double bed with up to four other asylum seekers in a Croydon hotel and described seeing those around him sleeping in the street after losing support.
He considers himself fortunate to have been granted refugee status in two months, and soon after began campaigning for reform.
"I decided to create something to really help asylum seekers so they don't go through the same traumatic experience," he said.
After moving to Stoke-on-Trent in 2004 he co-founded a community organisation for refugees and migrants from West Africa, which evolved into Asha North Staffordshire.
The charity now supports the integration of nearly 1,000 migrants a year from countries worldwide, with the help of nine paid staff and 65 volunteers.
Mr Seminega next plans to expand the charity's services across south Staffordshire and east Cheshire and encourage others with lived experience to volunteer.
