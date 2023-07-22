New restriction to protect 200-year-old Alrewas bridge
- Published
Extra restrictions are going to be introduced at a 200-year-old Grade II listed bridge in an effort to protect it.
Weight restrictions were brought in on Chetwynd Bridge, near Alrewas, Staffordshire, in 2022.
However, too many drivers continue to ignore the warning signs, the county council said.
Vehicles wider 2.3m (8ft) wide will be banned, with barriers in place from 31 July.
From Monday, signs will be installed ahead of the barriers and councillor David Williams said the move might be inconvenient "but we cannot compromise safety".
"Far too many heavy vehicles are ignoring the restriction signs. Without further action we would need to close the bridge to all traffic, which nobody wants," he added.
The 19th Century bridge underwent a restoration in 2022 after the ironwork began to deteriorate.
An 18-tonne weight restriction was introduced in September and lowered to 7.5 tonnes in December.
A new road bridge is being designed by the council which says, when it is built, will take all the traffic from Chetwynd Bridge and allow it to be reserved for cyclists and pedestrians only.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk