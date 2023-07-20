Emma Bridgewater to cut jobs amid rising costs
Pottery giant Emma Bridgewater is to make 32 jobs redundant amid "tough trading conditions" and rising costs.
A consultation has begun with staff in Stoke-on-Trent, Bicester Retail Village and London.
The firm said the challenging economic climate and increases in the cost of materials meant cutbacks were necessary.
Recently reduced production meant the business was over-staffed in some areas, it said in a statement.
Operations, customer services, retail and management roles are affected, with 65 people involved in the consultation.
Managing director Julia Cove-Smith said: "Challenging economic pressures have led to very difficult trading conditions for many retailers and manufacturers this year.
"While Emma Bridgewater Ltd has secured positive additional sales opportunities and developed new partnerships, it has also been necessary to respond to current pressures by reducing our rate of pottery production to support the future development of the business."
'Difficult news'
Last month, the company announced staff would have a temporary pay cut for eight weeks from 10 July, as it moved to 80% of usual working hours.
Ms Cove-Smith said full-time working would return from September but added "due to reduced production and lower than forecasted sales, we regretfully need to reduce the number of roles in the company".
"The business understands and appreciates this is very difficult news for some of our people and we very much remain committed to communicating directly and transparently with staff throughout the consultation process and will of course provide as much support as possible," she added.
The consultation, which includes staff at factories in Lichfield Street and Berryhill in Stoke-on-Trent and the customer services department, will end on 1 September.
The company employs about 400 people and produces 40,000 pieces of pottery a week for the global brand.
