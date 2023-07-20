Two Staffordshire churches set to close due to lack of priests
Two Roman Catholic churches in Staffordshire could close due to a shortage of priests and smaller congregations, a report says.
The proposals have been drawn up by the Archdiocese of Birmingham, which is responsible for churches in the county.
Under the plans, St John the Evangelist, in Kidsgrove and St Patrick's, in Packmoor, would close.
The church faced "many challenges" but the plans were not "written in stone", the Archbishop of Birmingham said.
"We wanted to find the best ways to use our resources, the places and the ministry of the people that we have," the Most Reverend Bernard Longley said.
The report was delivered to parishioners on Tuesday and said the aim was for members of the closed churches to join other nearby parishes.
Clare Ash, who attends St John's Church, Alton, was at the meeting and said it was an upsetting situation for people who would see their church shut.
"We live in an age where things are changing quickly, there aren't enough parish priests to serve the churches," she said.
There will be consultation on the plans within the parishes, the Archdiocese of Birmingham added.
