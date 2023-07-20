Geothermal energy to heat Stoke-on-Trent £60m Goods Yard scheme
Geothermal energy will be used to heat new apartments, cafes and bars being built at a former industrial site, a council says.
Work began in October to build the £60m Goods Yard scheme on Glebe Street, Stoke-on-Trent.
Water heated deep underground will ultimately be used to provide central heating to the site.
Connecting work will begin on 26 July and will see Glebe Street shut for more than six weeks.
The route will be closed between its junction with Glebe Court and Station Road, near the city's main railway station.
Drivers are being urged to plan their journeys while it is shut and councillor Duncan Walker said the local authority was asking for "patience in the short-term".
Nearby Ashford Street will also be closed at the same time for the work, from its junction with College Road for about 40m (44yds), with access from the Boughey Road end.
Developer Capital&Centric is creating 174 apartments, a cafe bar and a canal side jetty at the site and hopes to finish by 2025.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council began work on the geothermal scheme, called the District Heat Network, in 2017 to supply heat across the city.
Pipes and much of the infrastructure for the network have been laid in the area, from Leek Road, near Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College, to Shelton.
Once operational, the network will supply central heating for buildings connected to it, using geothermal energy deep under the city to heat water.
It should be operational by the end of 2024 and the Goods Yard site will initially use boilers before moving to the sustainable, low carbon geothermal source, the council said.
