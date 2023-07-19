Swynnerton farming frustrations over HS2 access changes
Work is well under way on the HS2 rail project to connect Birmingham and London, with the line cutting through vast swathes of land in Staffordshire. Farmers speak to the BBC about its impact so far.
It comes in at your knee, takes out all your main arteries and comes out at your shoulder.
That's how estate manager Ben Fitzherbert's dad describes the impact of HS2 on Swynnerton Estates, near Stone, Staffordshire.
With the exception of councils, the estate is the largest chunk of land in the country affected by its planned route.
At this point you might think, and perhaps understand, if Ben and farmers like Ed Dale, who looks after one of their dairy farms, were a bit miffed at the whole thing.
But when I spent the morning with Ben and Ed, they were keen to be seen as not whingeing.
There's an acceptance HS2 is happening and wiser minds say this is the route. That's not the bit which upsets them.
What causes them to get cross - angry even - is what has happened once HS2 staff started to meet them in person, to discuss how construction would work.
In the early days, Ben and Ed say HS2 went out of their way to reassure them the company would try and limit its impact.
For the estate - and in particular the farms within it - it meant assurances that underpasses or even bridges would be built, to allow daily farm work to continue.
Sure, some land was lost but overall Ed Dale's dairy herd would continue to be a thriving business.
However, recently HS2 have said there will be no access at all across the railway line during construction.
Their spokesperson said they were working closely with the estate's owners "to reach the best possible solution".
Without an underpass, a simple journey on the estate becomes a 20 mile (32km) detour.
For Ed Dale, it more or less means halving the size of the land he can graze and he said it could have a catastrophic impact on his business.
With construction delayed, it could be seven or even 10 years before access can be re-established, so it's hard to him to see how this dairy farm will survive.
Earlier this year, the government announced the Birmingham to Crewe stretch would be delayed by two years due to higher inflation.
People here said they want HS2 to listen and, if nothing changes, to face consequences for promising something they apparently now won't deliver.
"Ultimately, we have a responsibility to ensure everyone's safety while we build the new railway and all access points must be carefully considered in light of this," HS2's spokesperson added.
