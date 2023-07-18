Burton tile firm's £18.5m expansion 'to create 30 jobs'
- Published
About 30 jobs will be created through an £18.5m expansion of a factory making concrete tiles, the firm says.
Russell Roof Tiles, based in Burton-upon-Trent, plans for a new building with a curing chamber to speed up the tiles' production.
Work on the project would begin towards the end of the year and finish by July 2024, a spokesperson said.
The move would create 25 to 30 skilled and semi-skilled jobs in engineering and maintenance, they added.
Thousands of concrete tiles and accessories are produced each week by the firm which has three sites, two in Burton and one in Scotland.
The expansion would help meet rising demand for tiles in the housebuilding industry, managing director Andrew Hayward said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk