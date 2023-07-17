Overnight road closures near Stone for resurfacing work
Overnight road closures on the A34 in Staffordshire are due to begin in the latest phase of a £1m highways project.
The work is to allow resurfacing on the Fillybrooks/Walton Roundabout and the A520 Stafford Road near Stone.
The overnight closures are due to start on 17 July and last five nights and then resume between 8 and 15 August.
Work on drainage, kerbing, footway and road resurfacing along the B5026 Eccleshall Road is due to continue until mid-September.
Staffordshire County Council said there would be a one-way road closure on the B5026 from 24 July for six weeks, along with overnight closures to complete resurfacing during September.
The authority said it had scheduled the work to take place during the school holidays, when the roads were quieter.
