Roads network targeted in crackdown on criminals
Police have conducted an operation targeting criminals who use an area's generous road network to commit offences.
The crackdown led by Cheshire Police was carried out in conjunction with the Staffordshire and West Mercia forces.
Operation Crossbow on Monday featured a range of measures that included vehicle checks, with a number of arrests made.
Two high-risk missing persons were found and a suspect sought over a sex offence was detained, said police.
A total of 18 vehicles were seized due to having no insurance, with 45 stop-and-search checks conducted. Officers were said to have also dealt with 200 traffic offences.
Officers from British Transport Police and Central Motorway Police Group were also involved in the operation.
Deputy Chief Constable Chris Armitt from Cheshire Police said: "Cheshire has the most miles of the strategic road network in the country with our A-roads and motorways, so we know that our thoroughfares and arterial routes are key transit options for criminals."
He added: "We see the movement of drugs, firearms, stolen property and we also see people travelling through the county to commit crime.
"If you think about the geography, to the south [there is] Stoke, to the east, Manchester, and to our west, Liverpool, so we are surrounded by large, urban conurbations and you do see travelling criminality coming out of those areas and we have our own criminal communities.
"This is about sending the message that you cannot act with impunity."
More than 120 officers took part.
